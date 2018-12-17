Home States Telangana

Two unused coaches gutted by fire at Kazipet railway station

Two old abandoned coaches of a train, parked at locomotive shed at the Kazipet railway station were gutted in a fire accident late Saturday night.

Published: 17th December 2018 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Indian trains, Indian railways

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Two old abandoned coaches of a train, parked at locomotive shed at the Kazipet railway station were gutted in a fire accident late Saturday night. The railway authorities are estimating a loss of about Rs 50 lakh.

The railway officials have multiple conjectures in place regarding the cause of the fire. “There is a possibility that anti-social elements might be involved,” said one of them. “Beggars often turn such abandoned coaches into their shelters. They spend their nights in these coaches consuming alcohol and sleeping. It is also likely that they set the coaches on fire by accident,” he said.

More conjectures claim that the fire could have been caused by a cigarette thrown by a passerby on the papers accumulated in the coaches.

As soon as officials noticed the fire, they informed the fire department officials. The railway authorities claim that the incident could have had much more serious repercussions if their officials had not immediately moved the diesel tankers from beside the train coaches on fire. While one coach was completely gutted, another one was partially burnt.

TAGS
Kazipet station Fire in Train coach

