Cabinet gives nod for setting up AIIMS at Bibinagar in Telangana

It is estimated that a total time of 45 months for establishing the institute from planning to stabilisation.

Published: 18th December 2018 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image of AIIMS used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave its nod for establishment of  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar. The institute will come up at an estimated cost of  Rs 1,028 crore.

It was in April 2018 that the Ministry of Finance conveyed its in-principle approval for the establishment of AIIMS in Telangana, and in June it was communicated to the State officials that the premier institute will come up at Bibinagar. Apart from Telangana, the Cabinet also approved the establishment of AIIMS institute at Madurai in Tamil Nadu at Rs 1,264 crore. 

The timeline for establishing the institute was set to a total of 45 months-broadly comprising of 10-months for pre-construction, 32-months for construction, and three-months for stabilisation. The costs that are incurred in construction and running the new AIIMS would be met by the Central Government under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

Each of the new institutes will have 100 MBBS seats, 60 B.Sc Nursing seats, 750 hospitals beds. And it would also have 15 to 20 Super Specialty departments. According to data of current functional AIIMS, around 1,500 outdoor patients per day and around 1,000 in-patients per month would be catered. Besides, it would also have a medical college, AYUSH block and hostels. 

