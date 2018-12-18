Home States Telangana

Counter filed in TPCC working president Revanth Reddy’s Preventive Detention issue

Revanth gave an open bandh call with a provocation to disrupt TRS public meeting attended by  CM K Chandrashekar Rao in order to incite followers.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy, TPCC

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Vikarabad police on Monday told the Hyderabad High Court that they have acted in accordance with law while taking A Revanth Reddy, TPCC working president, into preventive custody on December 4 midnight. There were no lapses and the entire arrest process was made following the procedure laid down under Section 47 CrPC and the same was video recorded and placed before the court, the police said.

Pursuant to earlier direction by the court, T Annapurna, the then Vikarabad district SP, filed counter affidavit before the bench who was dealing with the habeas corpus petition filed by former MLA Vem Narender Reddy challenging the alleged illegal detention of Revanth.

Denying the allegations made by the petitioner regarding the arrest of Revanth, Annapurna submitted that Kodangal assembly jurisdiction was treated as a sensitive constituency from law and order point of view during the time of elections, keeping in view the past violent incidents.

An open bandh call was given by Revanth with a provocation to disrupt TRS public meeting, which CM K Chandrashekar Rao was attending, would incite his followers. The bench posted the matter to December 20 for filing reply affidavit by petitioner’s counsel.

TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Vikarabad police Hyderabad High Court

