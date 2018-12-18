Telangana ‘Election Cell’ set up to oversee local urban bodies polls preparation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana Municipal Administration Department commencing the exercise of holding polls for the newly-formed Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Director of Municipal Administration Department has set up an “Election Cell” to oversee the poll preparations.

Established in the office of the Commissioner and Municipal Administration Department (CDMA), the objective of “Election Cell” is to oversee the per-election works and to ensure that all the preparations are made in a time-bound manner, including the identification of polling stations and reservation of wards.

As the whole exercise includes delimitation of municipalities into wards, identification of ST, SC, Backward Classes and women voters and reservation of seats to various categories. The Election Cell, which will be supervised by GHMC Additional Commissioner, Jayaraj Kennedy, GHMC Joint Commissioner, Pankaja and Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Vidhyadhar, will oversee the preparation of election process and will also issue necessary clarification from time to time to the ULBs in consultation with Election authority and CDMA.

The Cell would also be supported by CDMA Deputy Director TSVN, Thrilleshwar Rao and CDMA Assistant Director, P Sridhar.

The officials have to ensure that the process, which involves delimitation of 62 newly-constituted municipalities into wards, is completed by December 31.

Though 68 new ULBs were constituted, the term of 61 gram panchayats expired on August 1 and another one on September 1.

The remaining six of them would turn into ULBs once the term of the gram panchayats expires in about two years time -- Jawaharnagar (on April 14, 2019), Nizampet, Kompally, Narsingi and Bandlaguda Jagir (on April 21, 2019), and Nakrekal (on August 1, 2020).

The newly-formed ULBs include Waddepalle, Choppandandi, Alampur, Kothapally, Naspur, Chennur, Kyathanpally, Luxettipet, Khanapur, Nandikonda, Chityal, Haliya, Chandur, Turkayamjal, Adibatla, Shankarpally, Tukkuguda, Raikal, Dharmapuri, Yellareddy, Wyra, Thorrur, Maripeda, Dornakal, Thoopran, Ramayampe among other ULBs.