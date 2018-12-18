KCR sets March 31 as fresh deadline for supplying piped water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday set March 31, 2019, as the fresh deadline to provide purified and quality water through Mission Bhagiratha to each and every household in the State after completing tap connections.

“Not even a single person should be seen fetching a pot or vessel of water anywhere in the State other than their own house after this date,” he instructed the officials.

“Do not hesitate. Spend any amount of money. Drinking water should reach each and every habitation irrespective of whether it forms part of hilly, forest or remote areas,” Rao said.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Monday on the progress of Mission Bhagiratha, the Chief Minister said that the objective of the government was to supply purified drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha to every Dalit basti, Adivasi gudems and other remote areas.

The Chief Minister made it clear that water from the Mission should reach every village in Achampet and Sirpur constituencies, Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, and Kothagudem districts also, notwithstanding the financial burden that would be incurred.

“Supplying water continuously without any interruptions every day is as important as completing the project. Draw a strategy to ensure that water is supplied through Misson Bhagiratha uninterruptedly,” Rao told the officials. “Thousands of kilometres of pipelines have been laid. River waters are being supplied to each and every village. Every house is getting drinking water.

“Telangana has become a role model to other states. Many states are replicating this scheme now. Officials of other States are seeking cooperation from Telangana government. Mission Bhagiratha has become not only a pride to Telangana but also as a role model to the entire country,” the Chief Minister said.

PROGRESS SO FAR

Total habitations in Telangana: 23,968

Habitations provided with bulk water supply so far: 23,947

Only 21 habitations are yet to get bulk water supply

Individual tap connections have been provided to 95% households

Targets: