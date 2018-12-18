Home States Telangana

KCR sets March 31 as fresh deadline for supplying piped water

The Chief Minister emphasised that special focus will be on every village of Achampet and Sirpur constituencies, Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, and Kothagudem districts.

Published: 18th December 2018 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday set March 31, 2019, as the fresh deadline to provide purified and quality water through Mission Bhagiratha to each and every household in the State after completing tap connections.

“Not even a single person should be seen fetching a pot or vessel of water anywhere in the State other than their own house after this date,” he instructed the officials.

“Do not hesitate. Spend any amount of money. Drinking water should reach each and every habitation irrespective of whether it forms part of hilly, forest or remote areas,” Rao said. 

Speaking at a review meeting here on Monday on the progress of Mission Bhagiratha, the Chief Minister said that the objective of the government was to supply purified drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha to every Dalit basti, Adivasi gudems and other remote areas.

The Chief Minister made it clear that water from the Mission should reach every village in Achampet and Sirpur constituencies, Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, and Kothagudem districts also, notwithstanding the financial burden that would be incurred.

“Supplying water continuously without any interruptions every day is as important as completing the project.  Draw a strategy to ensure that water is supplied through Misson Bhagiratha uninterruptedly,” Rao told the officials. “Thousands of kilometres of pipelines have been laid. River waters are being supplied to each and every village.  Every house is getting drinking water.  

“Telangana has become a role model to other states. Many states are replicating this scheme now.  Officials of other States are seeking cooperation from Telangana government.   Mission Bhagiratha has become not only a pride to Telangana but also as a role model to the entire country,” the Chief Minister said. 

The Chief Minister made it clear that water from the Mission should reach every village in Achampet and Sirpur constituencies, Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, and Kothagudem districts also, notwithstanding the financial burden that would be incurred.

PROGRESS SO FAR

  • Total habitations in Telangana: 23,968
  • Habitations provided with bulk water supply so far: 23,947
  • Only 21 habitations are yet to get bulk water supply
  • Individual tap connections have been provided to 95% households

Targets:

  •  Bulk water supply to all villages by January 10, 2019
  •  Every house to get purified piped water by March 31, 2019
Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Mission Bhagiratha Telangana water supply

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp