Kin of deceased Telangana migrants in need of assistance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since 2014, the Telangana government has assisted in bringing back over 595 bodies of Telugu immigrants from abroad and ensured that their last remains reached their hometowns. This was one of the flagship interventions which went well with the overseas Telugu community who appreciated the government going the extra mile.

“We have been ensuring that their last journey is of dignity and coordinated with the local overseas authorities in bringing back the bodies,” noted an official with the state NRI Department. However as the newly elected government is all set to take root, activists say the government must set up NRI help desks and help in getting the various employment benefits of the employee.

“After the death of an NRI employee, their families have no means to follow up on the insurance and other employment benefits, this is something the government can look into,” noted G Muralidhar Reddy, an NRI welfare activist in Kuwait.

At present apart from this assistance, family member apply for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to have a financial backing after the loss, but experts note that a mandatory insurance policy for NRI employees could be crucial.

Initiative by the government

Telangana government’s flagship initiative in 2016 was to start a job registry called TOMCOM- Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited to put up the authentic job notifications. It also acts as an interface between the Foreign employer and the local job seekers by allowing them both to register. They have gotten people recruited from various districts of Telangana like Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Medak to overseas countries like Oman, Riyadh, Qatar etc.

Measures Required