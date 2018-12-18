Home States Telangana

TRS MPs start meeting Union ministers on various issues in Telangana

A delegation of TRS MPs met Union Environment Minister Dr Harshvardhan to give environmental clearances for the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme and Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

B Vinod Kumar

TRS MP B Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs, led by B Vinod Kumar, called on Union Minister for Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Harshvardhan on Monday in Delhi and urged him to give environmental clearances for the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme and Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

As directed by TRS president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting recently, the TRS MPs have started meeting Union Ministers to hold discussions about around 52 pending issues pertaining to the State. On Monday, they called on Harshvardhan and explained that environmental clearances were pending for two important irrigation projects in the State.

“Harsh Vardhan responded positively to our request of early environmental clearances,” Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar told Express over the phone.  

The TRS MPs are also hopeful that the combined High Court would be bifurcated in January. 
Balka Suman resigns Meanwhile, Peddapalli Lok Sabha member Balka Suman submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. He was recently elected as an MLA from Chennur constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Harshvardhan Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project TRS MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp