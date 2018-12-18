TRS MPs start meeting Union ministers on various issues in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs, led by B Vinod Kumar, called on Union Minister for Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Harshvardhan on Monday in Delhi and urged him to give environmental clearances for the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme and Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

As directed by TRS president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting recently, the TRS MPs have started meeting Union Ministers to hold discussions about around 52 pending issues pertaining to the State. On Monday, they called on Harshvardhan and explained that environmental clearances were pending for two important irrigation projects in the State.

“Harsh Vardhan responded positively to our request of early environmental clearances,” Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar told Express over the phone.

The TRS MPs are also hopeful that the combined High Court would be bifurcated in January.

Balka Suman resigns Meanwhile, Peddapalli Lok Sabha member Balka Suman submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. He was recently elected as an MLA from Chennur constituency.