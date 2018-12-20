‘Want retirement age for State government employees to be increased at the earliest’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee requested Chief Secretary SK Joshi to enhance the retirement age to 61 years for State government employees immediately as any employees were going to retire in next few months. If the decision on the enhancement of the retirement age was delayed, several existing employees, who will retire in next few months, would forego their right, they said.

TNGOs president Karepu Ravinder Reddy, Telangana Udyogula Sangham president A Padma Chary and others met the Chief Secretary. According to Padma Chary, around 450 employees would retire by December and another 520 employees would retire by January end.

The employees also demanded the announcement of interim relief (IR) and first pay revision commission (PRC). They also demanded to bring back all the Telangana borne employees, who were working in Andhra Pradesh Secretariat.

However, sources said that for the enhancement of the retirement age of government employees, the Cabinet should approve it. Later, the government should introduce a Bill in the State Legislative Assembly amending the existing service rules.

However, it would take some more time and the employees were apprehensive that those who retire before making an amendment to the existing rules would forgo the opportunity.