Home States Telangana

‘Want retirement age for State government employees to be increased at the earliest’

The employees also demanded the announcement of interim relief (IR) and first pay revision commission (PRC).

Published: 20th December 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee requested Chief Secretary SK Joshi to enhance the retirement age to 61 years for State government employees immediately as any employees were going to retire in next few months. If the decision on the enhancement of the retirement age was delayed, several existing employees, who will retire in next few months, would forego their right, they said.

TNGOs president Karepu Ravinder Reddy, Telangana Udyogula Sangham president A Padma Chary and others met the Chief Secretary. According to Padma Chary, around 450 employees would retire by December and another 520 employees would retire by January end. 

The employees also demanded the announcement of interim relief (IR) and first pay revision commission (PRC). They also demanded to bring back all the Telangana borne employees, who were working in Andhra Pradesh Secretariat. 

However, sources said that for the enhancement of the retirement age of government employees, the Cabinet should approve it. Later, the government should introduce a Bill in the State Legislative Assembly amending the existing service rules. 

However, it would take some more time and the employees were apprehensive that those who retire before making an amendment to the existing rules would forgo the opportunity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Retirement age Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee State government employees retirement age

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp