BJP leader G Kishan Reddy wants Assembly polls to be re-conducted 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A house in Amberpet has as many as 3,121 persons residing in it, who are also electors, said BJP leader G Kishan Reddy in his letter to the EC. The startling allegation was made by Reddy to the EC on the discrepancies of the voters list and demanded for fresh elections to be conducted. Kishan Reddy, who recently lost by 1,016 votes in a close-fought battle from Amberpet constituency, along with fellow BJP contestant N Ranchander Rao and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh wrote a letter alleging that discrepancies were noticed in various polling booths.

“In Amberpet Assembly constituency there are 3,121 voters with the same house number, but with different EPIC. Besides, there are 424 voters with same EPIC but with two different votes, in different polling stations,” the letter read. The party alleged that the polls were rigged to favour a single political party. “In many constituency the counted votes are more than actual polled votes. Similarly, the deletion of the votes just before the polls is a deliberate attempt to delete the voters which would not be in favour of ruling party,” the letter read.