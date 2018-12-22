Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court directs Telangana to file counter in Prabhas case

Special counsel for Telangana S Sharat Kumar said that the land falling in survey number 5/3 belongs to the government as per the judgment of Apex Court.  

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the court would not pass any interim order at this stage without examining the counter affidavit to be filed by the State government on the subject property, a division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned to file a counter in the petition filed by actor Prabhas. 

Prabhas filed a petition in the High Court seeking to declare the action of Ranga Reddy district collector and other officials in interfering with his land admeasuring 2083 square yards at Raidurgam without issuing notice to him, as illegal. 

The bench refused to consider the plea of the petitioner’s counsel seeking to grant permission to use the building on the premises, but took into consideration the submission of the special counsel for Telangana that the government has no intention to demolish the property immediately. 

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Prabhas, submitted that the petitioner had purchased the property lawfully and had applied for  regularisation  and it was pending.  

Special counsel for Telangana S Sharat Kumar said that the land falling in survey number 5/3 belongs to the government as per the judgment of Apex Court.  

The special counsel told the court that the application made by the petitioner was rejected. The bench directed the government to file a detailed counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to Dec 31 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prabhas case Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp