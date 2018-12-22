Hyderabad High Court directs Telangana to file counter in Prabhas case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the court would not pass any interim order at this stage without examining the counter affidavit to be filed by the State government on the subject property, a division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned to file a counter in the petition filed by actor Prabhas.

Prabhas filed a petition in the High Court seeking to declare the action of Ranga Reddy district collector and other officials in interfering with his land admeasuring 2083 square yards at Raidurgam without issuing notice to him, as illegal.

The bench refused to consider the plea of the petitioner’s counsel seeking to grant permission to use the building on the premises, but took into consideration the submission of the special counsel for Telangana that the government has no intention to demolish the property immediately.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Prabhas, submitted that the petitioner had purchased the property lawfully and had applied for regularisation and it was pending.

Special counsel for Telangana S Sharat Kumar said that the land falling in survey number 5/3 belongs to the government as per the judgment of Apex Court.

The special counsel told the court that the application made by the petitioner was rejected. The bench directed the government to file a detailed counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to Dec 31 for further hearing.