No prior nod needed to prosecute officials: ED

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate told the Hyderabad High Court that there was no need to take prior permission for prosecution in the cases registered by the ED in the issues pertaining to Jagan’s disproportionate assets case. As the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was special, there was no need of prior permission to prosecute the government officials in the said case, it noted.

ED counsel made the submission before the judge dealing with the petitions filed separately by IAS officers Adityanath and BP Acharya. Petitioners’ counsels contended that there would no validity if the court takes into cognizance for hearing without prior permission from the government.