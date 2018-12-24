Home States Telangana

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme officials on overdrive, break cement laying record

Officials have been on overdrive ever since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed them to pull up their socks and expedite the project to provide water to tillers by July, 2019.  

Published: 24th December 2018 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Work under progress at Medigadda barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on Sunday | Express

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation Department on Sunday created a national record by executing 16,722 cubic metres of concrete work in just 24 hours at Medigadda Barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

A few months ago, 7,212 cubic metres of concrete was used in a single day for KLIS works. Officials have been on overdrive ever since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed them to pull up their socks and expedite the project to provide water to tillers by July, 2019.  

Kaleshwaram chief engineer N Venkateshwarlu told Express 6,238 tonnes of cement (1,24,751 bags) was used from Saturday 8 am to Sunday 8 am. The aggregate/metal used was 15,384 cubic metres, besides the 1,070 tonnes of steel. Venkateshwarulu said 4,824 workers including engineers were involved in the job. The machinery used included 20 boom placers, 120 transit millars and eight concrete batching plants.
“The total capacity of a batching plant is 870 cubic metres per hour,” the KLIS chief engineer said. For every three hours, the engineers executed over 2,000 cubic metres of concrete work.

With this, the Medigadda barrage works has attained 96.41 per cent completion. Of the total 54,43,515 cubic metres of work for the Medigadda barrage, the officials have, so far, covered 52,48,354 cubic metres of work.

It may be mentioned here that pouring 5.4 million cubic metres of concrete in a single year for the Three Gorges Project in China was the world record.

Five gates have been erected for the barrage and another five are being readied.Annaram Barrage works have been completed and all 74 gates of Sundilla barrage have been erected, but some work still remains.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp