Tiger-scare in Kawal reserve rouses officials from sleep, but briefly

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: It is not uncommon in the country for entire villages to move out lock, stock and barrel from tiger reserves, in order to allow more space for wild animals and the existing population of tigers. However, the role that the forest officials play in ensuring the forest dwellers are comfortably relocated to a new home is as important as carelessly it is being handled recently.

Each time a tiger is spotted talks of relocation come to the fore, cause forest officials to organise awareness programs before dissolving in their daily humdrum in a few days time. After the recent tiger movement captured by a CCTV camera in the Kawal Tiger reserve, the issue of vacating villages situated in the reserve forest area is back. The forest officials have begun talking about rehabilitation of Rampur, Maisampet, Mallyal, Alinagar and Dongapelli villages situated in the core area of the tiger reserve.

According to officials, under the pilot project for location of Rampur and Maysampet villages Rs 8.52 crore was released by National Tiger Conservative Authority (NTCA) early this month. Soon after the release of funds, a tiger was spotted in the area. However, a ground report reveals that so far nothing has been done.

Rampur and Maisampeta have already been surveyed twice with 120 families identified inhabiting the two villages. Field director of Kawal Tiger Reserve, C Saravanan said that while the Centre has already sanctioned its 60 per cent share, the remaining share of the State is awaited.