Home States Telangana

Senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali moves HC against merger of CLP with TRSLP

The decision taken by the legislature secretary and council chairman was contrary to the Supreme Court judgment in Rajindra Singh Rana vs Swami Prasad Mourya case, he noted.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLC Md Ali Shabbir along with MLC Ramulu Naik meet Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud, in Hyderabad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and MLC Mohd Ali Shabbir on Monday moved the Hyderabad High Court challenging the recent decision of the Telangana State Legislative Council chairman for merger of Congress Legislature Party in the council with the TRS Legislature Party and allotting seats to the CLP Council members along with TRSLP members, and issuance of bulletin by the legislature secretary for the purpose.

The decision taken by the legislature secretary and council chairman was contrary to the Supreme Court judgment in Rajindra Singh Rana vs Swami Prasad Mourya case, he noted.

Shabbir Ali, in his petition, stated that after coming to know about the merger issue, he as the leader of Opposition in the Council along with the TPCC president had given a representation to the council chairman opposing the move saying that it was against the Constitution.

Despite receiving the representation and in spite of pendency of disqualification petitions (against MLCs MS Prabhakar Rao, K Damodar Reddy, T Santosh Kumar and A Lalitha) before the chairman, the latter issued orders merging the CLP with TRSLP in terms of Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, and allotted seats in the House accordingly. In fact, merger of a political party/ legislature party with another political party was predominantly a statutory duty conferred on the Election Commission of India and not a legislative function of the Council chairman, he contended. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohd Ali Shabbir Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp