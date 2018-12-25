Home States Telangana

Where is MCI’s nod for new MBBS seats? HRDA asks health varsity

The association has also expressed doubts about the KNRUHS’ claim of filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission to conduct counselling for the convenor quota.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Months after the commencement of the new academic session for MBBS and BDS courses, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) has alleged that it has not been able to access the Medical Council of India’s letter of permission granting fresh allocation of MBBS seats to the Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences (MRIMS), affiliated to the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), for the academic year 20118-19.

The association has also expressed doubts about the KNRUHS’ claim of filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission to conduct counselling for the convenor quota.“The university has not uploaded the MCI letter granting recognition to MRIMS. Despite several requests, we still have not received the letter so we have filed an RTI application with the university demanding the letter from MCI and a copy of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the KNRUHS in the Supreme Court,” said Dr Mahesh Kumar, president of HRDA.

It may be recalled that in September — when the admission deadline was around the corner — activists and aspirants had alleged irregularity in the admission process. While the fees for seats under B category is Rs 11 lakh and that of C category Rs 22 lakh per annum, they claimed that the college management was selling all the seats, without counselling, for Rs 22 lakh. Some seats are even being sold for Rs 1.2 crore, they alleged. According to Dr Kumar, it was a scam worth Rs 200 crore. Meanwhile, Dr K Karunakar Reddy, vice-chancellor, KNRUHS has refuted all the allegations.

“There is no clarity on whether permission was given only to fill seats under management quota. But the college has been selling the convenor quota seats without conducting counselling at the same price as management seats,” said a junior doctor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MBBS BDS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp