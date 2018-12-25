Where is MCI’s nod for new MBBS seats? HRDA asks health varsity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Months after the commencement of the new academic session for MBBS and BDS courses, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) has alleged that it has not been able to access the Medical Council of India’s letter of permission granting fresh allocation of MBBS seats to the Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences (MRIMS), affiliated to the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), for the academic year 20118-19.

The association has also expressed doubts about the KNRUHS’ claim of filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission to conduct counselling for the convenor quota.“The university has not uploaded the MCI letter granting recognition to MRIMS. Despite several requests, we still have not received the letter so we have filed an RTI application with the university demanding the letter from MCI and a copy of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the KNRUHS in the Supreme Court,” said Dr Mahesh Kumar, president of HRDA.

It may be recalled that in September — when the admission deadline was around the corner — activists and aspirants had alleged irregularity in the admission process. While the fees for seats under B category is Rs 11 lakh and that of C category Rs 22 lakh per annum, they claimed that the college management was selling all the seats, without counselling, for Rs 22 lakh. Some seats are even being sold for Rs 1.2 crore, they alleged. According to Dr Kumar, it was a scam worth Rs 200 crore. Meanwhile, Dr K Karunakar Reddy, vice-chancellor, KNRUHS has refuted all the allegations.

“There is no clarity on whether permission was given only to fill seats under management quota. But the college has been selling the convenor quota seats without conducting counselling at the same price as management seats,” said a junior doctor.