Woman dies, kin ‘ransack’ hospital alleging negligence

Published: 25th December 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:29 AM

Relatives of Shameen Begum allegedly ransacked the hospital | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that medical negligence caused the death of a patient, 45-year-old Shameen Begums’ family members ransacked the premises and damaged the furniture of Gleneagles Global Hospital at Lakdikapul under the Saifabad police limits on Monday night.

According to police, Begum complained of chest pain and was brought to the hospital for treatment. Hours after the patient was moved to the hospital, doctors declared the patient dead while undergoing treatment. Irate over the incident, family members alleged that Begum died due to the negligence of doctors.

Subsequently, they damaged hospital furniture by lobbing stones. The hospital management lodged a complaint with police.

The management in a press release stated that Begum was suffering from swine flu and Interstitial Lung Disease and was admitted on 18 December. Her condition began deteriorating owing to which the doctors informed the family about her state. Soon afterwards, her family went on a rampage damaging hospital property.

Hospital death

