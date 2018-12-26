Catch 22: High MSPs this year but no crop left to sell

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

KHAMMAM: Cotton farmers of erstwhile Khammam district are in for yet another challenge this farming season. Last year, while the cotton produce was high, the minimum support prices were quite low. This resulted in an overall reduced income from the crop. This year, when the market prices are crossing an already high MSP value, production has been marred by the Phethai cyclone and untimely rains.

M Narayana, cotton farmer of Enkoor mandal said last year production was high but prices were less this year prices are good but production is less. “Fate is playing games with our lives”, lamented Narayana.

At least one lakh farmers cultivated cotton in over four lakh acres in erstwhile Khammam to overcome their debts this year. Thus, they invested at least Rs 20,000 per acre by taking even more debts from money lenders. Bhukya Manga, a woman farmer of Julurpad mandal said, “After the prices were announced, we were very happy and thought we will finally be able to clear our debts but the recent Phethai cyclone damaged all our crop and watered all our hopes.”

In a good crop year, the cotton production is said to be anywhere between eight to ten quintals per acre. But this year the number is halved to just four to five quintals per acre. While the MSP is as high Rs 5,350 per quintal this year, market prices are also crossing the MSP at times.

And yet low produce has marred all hopes of a productive year, bringing great distress to all farmers. K Venkanna, farmer of Konijerla village said, ‘’After I came to know of the prices I planned to get my daughter married but due to less production I was forced to postpone it again.” Farmers now look to the State government to rescue them from their crisis.