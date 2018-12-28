Home States Telangana

Telangana advocates celebrate bifurcation of high court, Andhra colleagues stage protest

The AP advocates have decided to convene a meeting on Friday afternoon in the association hall situated in High Court premises to decide their future course of action.

Published: 28th December 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana-advocates

Advocates from Telangana celebrate the bifurcation of Hyderabad High Court on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Central government issued a notification, constituting a separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh, the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday witnessed celebrations by Telangana advocates and protests by Andhra Pradesh lawyers.

Except for the court halls of the Chief Justice and three other judges, the court proceedings of other judges of the high court did not function following the request made by the AP lawyers to conclude the court proceedings for the day as they were protesting against issuance of above notification by the Centre within ‘short period’.

As for the first court hall of the Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan, the AP advocates urged the CJ to accord permission to protest and boycott the court halls in the wake of issuance of said notification. Refusing to consider their plea, the CJ went ahead with the court proceedings.

A group of senior advocates of AP met CJ in his chambers and placed their grievance saying that they require at least two to three months of time to shift to the new High Court in AP. However, CJ Radhakrishnan made it clear to the AP advocates that there was no other alternative, but to commence their work in the new High Court in AP from January 1.

Slogans against Naidu

Later on, several AP advocates assembled outside the High Court gate (No. 6) and raised slogans against the AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for delay in construction of new High Court building at Amaravati. The AP advocates have decided to convene a meeting on Friday afternoon in the association hall situated in High Court premises to decide their future course of action, which includes approaching the Supreme Court with a plea to grant three months to shift to the new High Court in AP.

On the other hand, scores of advocates of Telangana celebrated the Centre’s notification providing separate High Court for Telangana, by cutting cake and distributing sweets in the association hall and bursting of firecrackers outside the High Court gate. Some of them raised slogans praising Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

