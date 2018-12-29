Home States Telangana

Record-setting paddy yield for Telangana in 2018

The crops are being procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 1,770 per quintal for Grade-A and Rs 1,750 per quintal to Common Rice.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An year of thumping numbers? 2018 reportedly has recorded the highest yield of paddy crop for the kharif season ever since the formation of Telangana State. Giving a perspective, the yield has doubled since the last year, hiking up from 18.24 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) last year to 34.26 LMT this year. Good weather conditions, ample water due to timely rainfall and water distribution from irrigation projects, all together are said to be responsible for the bountiful harvest this season.

“In the history of Telangana, this year records the highest yield. And the Civil Supplies department has succeeded in purchasing it without any difficulties. 

For this year’s kharif season we targeted to procure 25 LMTs, but we procured 34 LMTs. It may reach up to 36 LMTs as well. Wet paddy caused due to Phethai cyclone will also be purchased,” said commissioner of Telangana Civil Supplies department, Akun Sabharwal on Friday. Highest yields were recorded at Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Bhupalpally districts.

High on technology! At least, Rs 6,055 crore worth of online payments have been made directly into bank accounts of 6,71,286 farmers in the State. As soon as a track sheet is generated the balance payment will be completed, added the commissioner. The crops are being procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 1,770 per quintal for Grade-A and Rs 1,750 per quintal to Common Rice.

There has been an increase in both the acreage of cultivated land and number of Paddy Procurement Centres from the previous year. Besides, there was also less damage to paddy from pests and diseases. And also due to increase in MSP rates and reluctance of the rice millers from participating in MSP operations for their local business, entire paddy produced by farmers is being sold in PPCs this year, including paddy of preferred value. The department expects to purchase at least two to three LMTs of paddy in the coming days.

