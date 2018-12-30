‘Dirtiest politician’ N Chandrababu Naidu’s defeat is certain: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “TDP will not come to power in Andhra Pradesh in the next elections,” claimed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. Speaking at a press conference, the TRS chief launched a tirade against AP Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, calling him the ‘dirtiest’ politician in the country.

“Naidu, be ready for your return gift. Your defeat in the AP Assembly elections is certain,” said Rao, indicating ‘payback’ for Naidu’s participation in the recent Assembly elections here.

The Chief Minister talked about his recent visit to Visakhapatnam and claimed that he was welcomed grandly there. “The people of AP are happy that TRS has crushed TDP in Telangana,” he said.

Rao peppered his talk with an assortment of insults against Naidu. “He (Naidu) is the dirtiest politician in the country. He is a liar,” he said.

Reacting to Naidu’s recent comments about the Federal Front, Rao retorted, “Why are you so worried that I am meeting Naveen Patnaik (Odisha Chief Minister). You have surrendered (chanka nakaavu) to Modi for four years. Ippudu Congress chanka naakutunnavu (now you have surrendered to Congress). I have high regard for the people of AP for bearing with such a politician.”

Rao even heckled Naidu, saying that with his ‘butler English’ and little knowledge of Hindi, he couldn’t do anything in national politics.

The Chief Minister then criticised Naidu for his stance on getting special category status to AP. “You should be ashamed of changing you stance. You had once said there was no use for it. Now you are demanding it once again. Do you even have any policies?” Rao said.

Rao then took on Naidu for his reaction to the bifurcation of the High Court. “The AP government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating it was ready to operate the High Court in Amaravati by November. Now why are you criticising the Centre, saying it has bifurcated the Court with such short notice?” he said.

The TRS chief then attacked Naidu for claiming through advertisements issued by his government that they had used ‘raft technology’ for the first time ever in the construction of AP Secretariat. “This is a lie. We have been using the technology in the construction of Mission Bhagiratha tanks, 2 BHK houses,” he said.

‘Use and throw policy’

Rao called Naidu a ‘wicked man’ and claimed he ‘used and threw people away’ once he was done with them. “You (Naidu) had used Harikrishna’s death for political mileage and fielded his daughter Suhasini in TS Assembly elections. Did you help her after that? You tried to cash in on her father’s death. You are like a demon,” he said.

‘Give SCS to AP’

Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that TRS had always been in favour of the Centre granting Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. “TRS MPs had demanded that AP be given SCS. We have demanded for sops to industries in both AP and TS as per section 94 of the AP Reorganisation Act. But Naidu claims TRS opposes SCS to AP,” he said, adding that, if necessary, he would write to the Prime Minister to request him for SCS.