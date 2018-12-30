IPS officer Madhukar Shetty’s death: Enquiry claims he did not contract H1N1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the tragic death of senior IPS officer Madhukar Shetty, the officials of Telangana State Epidemics Cell conducted an enquiry and came to the conclusion that he had not, in fact, contracted swine flu. The enquiry was taken on account of extensive reportage that the official had suffered from the flu.

Madhukar Shetty had been serving as the deputy director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy located in the outskirts of Hyderabad. He had played a key role in investigating an illegal mining case in Karnataka.

The Continental Hospital’s founder and chairman Dr Guru N Reddy had earlier said that Shetty had not contracted the H1N1 virus and that he had been admitted to the hospital due to fever and shortness of breath. He added that the officer was subsequently diagnosed with aortic dissection and continued to remain in critical condition post operation. Madhukar Shetty breathed his last on Friday evening.

However, as unconfirmed reports, claiming that he had swine flu, have been making rounds, Rangareddy’s district surveillance officer enquired into the medical history of the officer on Saturday and submitted a report. “He did not suffer from swine flu,” said Dr Shiva Balaji Reddy, State programme officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Epidemics Cell. Further, officials said that they did not receive any reports stating that IPS officer Madhukar Reddy tested positive for the flu.