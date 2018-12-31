Emotions, nostalgia run high on eve of Hyderabad High Court bifurcation

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court premises witnessed emotional scenes Monday on the eve of coming into being of separate high courts for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with advocates going down nostalgic lane.

The Hyderabad High Court had jurisdiction over the two Telugu states even after Telangana was carved out of a united Andhra Pradesh in June 2014 but it would no longer be the case from Tuesday.

The new Andhra Pradesh High Court would formally start functioning from the state capital of Amaravati while the Telangana High Court would function from the existing premises here.

An informal farewell on the premises of the Hyderabad High Court saw some advocates turning emotional recalling the 'togetherness' with which advocates in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana worked over the years.

A group of judicial officers, some employees and advocates left for Andhra Pradesh Monday with members of legal fraternity of Telangana giving them a warm send-off.

President of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association K B Ramanna Dora said advocates from Andhra Pradesh were not opposed to the bifurcation of the High Court but there were some apprehensions with regard to 'inadequate' court facilities in Amaravati.

"Our association with Telangana people is very good. There were some emotions but it is quite natural. From tomorrow, we (Andhra Pradesh advocates) may not be here," Dora said.

"We have no grievance over bifurcation of the High Court," he said.

"(But) there is no enough infrastructure there (Amaravati). Construction of the High Court (in Amaravati) is not over," he said listing them as among the concerns.

About 1,600 employees were working at the Hyderabad High Court and they would be allocated in the 58:42 ratio to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state, an official said.

Asked about the division and allocation of employees between the High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, the official said a section of employees was sent temporarily to Andhra Pradesh and they would work there till the final allocation was done.

The process of shifting files pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh High Court has started and it would continue, the official said.

Advocates from Telangana have been in a celebratory mood over formation of a separate High Court for the state.

President of the Telangana High Court Advocates Association C Damodar Reddy told PTI: "Advocates from Telangana are very happy as a long-pending dream of having a separate High Court for Telangana has been realised.

When two states are formed then separate High Courts must be established".

He said formation of a separate Andhra Pradesh High Court would also be convenient to litigants and added that the Constitution says every state should have its own High Court.

There were over 2.6 lakh cases currently in the Hyderabad High Court, of which about 60 per cent belong to Andhra Pradesh, sources said.

Meanwhile, a group of advocates staged a protest near the Hyderabad High Court premises here holding placards that read 'Black Day for Rayalaseema.'

The protesting advocates opposed to establishment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Amaravati raised slogans against the state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and demanded that it be located in Rayalaseema region of that state.

President Ram Nath Kovind had last week issued orders for a separate high court which would function from Amravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh from January 1.

Governor ESL Narasimhan would administer the oath of office to the Chief Justice of the new High Court for Telangana Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan here.

Other judges would take oath at the High Court here.