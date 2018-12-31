Home States Telangana

Forest land diverted for two major projects

Most of the forest area was diverted for mainly two projects 637 acres in the Karimnagar East forest division for the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and 309 acres in Kothagudem forest for coal.

Published: 31st December 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the year 2018 permissions were accorded by the government for diversion of over 1,220 acres of forests for various projects, that would allow chopping down of trees in these forests. However, most of the forest area that was diverted was for mainly two projects — 637 acres in the Karimnagar East forest division for various construction works to be taken up as part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and 309 acres in Kothagudem forest division for coal mining by Singareni Collieries.

While one might gasp at these numbers, this year’s figure is much smaller than last year. In 2017 permission was accorded for diversion of around 14,740 hectares of forests for about 42 projects. Last year too, a chunk of forest diversion permission was accorded for Kaleshwaram project and Singareni Collieries.

This year the Ministry of Environment and Forests also released the revised draft notification on Eco Sensitive Zone of KBR National Park in Hyderabad, narrowing walkway around the park from present width of 25-35metres to 3-29.8metres, inviting protests from citizens and environmentalists from the City.

Also, this year the standing committee of National Board for Wild Life gave green signal this year for clearing of trees over 1,100acres area falling under the ESZ of Kinnerasani sanctuary, of which 670 acres is forested, for the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project. NBWL also accorded permission for clearing of 2.5 acres forest in Nellikal reserved forest under Amrabad Tiger Reserve, for the Nellikal irrigation project.

Although the notified forest area in Telangana is 26,903.7 sq km which is 24 per cent of state’s geographical area 1,12,102 sq km, the actual forest cover that exists on the ground is an abysmal 16,504.33 sq km or 14.72 per cent of state’s geographical area as per figures by Telangana forest department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Forest Land Kaleshwaram lift irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp