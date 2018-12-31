TRS will command Delhi from Hyderabad after 2019 Lok Sabha polls: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday predicted the TRS would do so well in the Lok Sabha elections that it would be in a position to not only decide who would become the next Prime Minister, but also command the Centre from Hyderabad.

Addressing meetings at Kukatpally and Secunderabad here after the pink party’s victory in the Assembly elections, Rama Rao said the BJP would get only 150 seats and the Congress would not cross the 100-seat mark in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The NDA won’t be able to form government at Centre. If the TRS wins 16 Lok Sabha seats, it will command the Delhi government and the State will get more financial assistance from the Centre. With 16 seats, we will decide who will be the next Prime Minister,” he asserted and alleged the BJP was losing its prominence in national politics. “The party will win not more than 150 seats in the ensuing general elections. BJP candidates lost deposits in 103 Assembly seats in Telangana. As many as 11 union ministers, six chief ministers, party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself campaigned in Telangana. Despite this, all the party could win was one seat,” Rama Rao said.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao and Secunderabad MLA Padmarao Goud at a ‘thanksgiving’ meeting at Chilkalguda in Hyderabad on Sunday | Sathya Keerthi

The TRS scion claimed party initiatives such as Rythu Bandhu were big hits and were being aped by other States. “Odisha and Jharkhand have copied Rythu Bandhu. Narendra Modi too is trying to tweak the scheme and implement it across the country,” he said. “If the TRS wins 16 Lok Sabha seats in the parliamentary elections, it will make addressing farmers’ issues a part of the national agenda. Telangana will become a compass for the entire country. We can also develop Hyderabad further if we have enough numbers in the Lower House,” Rama Rao said.

“We will not beg Delhi. We will command Delhi as Prof Jayashankar said,” the TRS leader said and urged party workers to ensure all eligible persons are added to electoral rolls.“As several names were missing from electoral rolls, the victory margin of TRS candidates got reduced. This should not happen in the parliamentary elections,” he said.

“Asara pension amounts will be doubled. We will not forget assurances such as the construction of 2BHK houses and unemployment allowances to eligible youth. I will work as a link between the party and the government,” he promised.

‘Will keep our word’

Promising to implement all assurances made by TRS ahead of the polls, Rama Rao said he would himself ensure that all leaders work to the best of their abilities. “We will not forget promises such as the construction of 2BHK houses and dole to eligible youth,” he said.