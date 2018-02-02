HYDERABAD: A police official probing two sensational murder cases has gone "missing" in Telangana's Nalgonda town on Friday, police said.



M. Venkateswarlu, circle inspector at II town police station in Nalgonda, disappeared after leaving his weapon and official mobile phone at the police station. His personal mobile phone was also switched off and the efforts of senior officials to reach him proved futile till evening.



The police official was probing two sensational cases including murder of the husband of Nalgonda municipal chairperson Boddupally Lakshmi belonging to opposition Congress.



Bodupally Srinivas was murdered by few people near his residence on the night of January 24. He was a close follower of former minister and Congress legislator Komatireddy Venkatreddy. The Congress has alleged that leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are behind the killing as they were pressurizing him to switch loyalties.



The town was rocked by another brutal murder on January 29. The decapitated head of a 25-year-old P. Ramesh was found kept on the wall of a roadside religious structure. Police later recovered the torso from another place.



Venkateswarlu had reportedly told his close associates that he was under pressure from his seniors on the one side and politicians on the other.



A senior police official, however, said the inspector may be facing some personal problems.