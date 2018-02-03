MEDARAM : Alleging that opposition parties are creating hurdles in the construction of irrigation projects in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he had urged the tribal goddesses - Sammakka and Saralamma to give good sense to the leaders belonging to the opposition parties so that “these evil forces refrain from coming in the way of development of the State.” Chief Minister KCR, his wife Shobha, daughter and TRS MP K Kavitha and other members of the family visited Medaram on Friday, amid tight security arrangements, and offered prayers to the presiding deities at the Sammakka-Saralamma shrine. During the visit, KCR was received with temple honours by Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and priests.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Later, while addressing mediapersons on the temple premises, the Chief Minister came down heavily on the opposition parties. “The newly formed Telangana is witnessing progress on all fronts. But, some evil forces are creating obstacles for the construction of irrigation projects as they don’t want the State to prosper. Hence, I prayed to the goddesses to give wisdom to such evil forces and make them not to remain as stumbling blocks in the State’s development,” he said.

“I have prayed to the goddesses to clear all hurdles coming in the execution of irrigation projects. I even asked the goddesses to give some good sense to people who are creating hurdles. So that they do not interfere in the execution of development projects,” he further added. Mentioning that he had prayed to the tribal goddesses to realise his dream of getting statehood to Telangana, during the statehood movement, the CM said he had been eagerly waiting to take part in the Jatara as a thanksgiving gesture to the goddesses for making his Telangana dream become a reality. He further said he could not attend the jatara in 2016 due to health issues, but this time he could make it.

“I have prayed to the presiding deities to clear all the hurdles for the construction of irrigation projects, like the way goddesses fulfilled my desire of realising Telangana dream,” the Chief Minister remarked.

V-P bats for nat’l status

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that since the Medaram jatara had become a national event, he would speak to the Centre to accord it the status of national festival. The Vice President offered prayers to the presiding deities at the Samakka- Saralamma shrine at Medaram.