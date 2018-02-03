MEDAK: The body of a three-month-old baby stored in the mortuary at Government Area Hospital in Narasapur of Medak district was chewed up by rats. According to police, the infant Gnathi, daughter of P Kishan and Surekha from Batukamma Gadda thanda in Kaudipally mandal had been ill for the past few days. Surekha took the baby to Medak hospital on Thursday as she was having high fever.

The doctors there referred the baby to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad as the baby’s condition was critical. Surekha was on her way to Hyderabad, when the infant died on the way.

Surekha and her husband have been living separately from some time due to family disputes. So, Surekha was staying at her mother’s house in Batukammagadda Thanda in Kaudipally and her husband Kishan was staying at Beeramgutta. Both had earlier lodged complaints against each other in Kaudipally police station. After the death of the baby, Surekha brought the issue to the notice of Kaudipally police to avoid problems with her husband about the baby’s death. Kaudipally SI P Srinivas sent the body to Narsapur area hospital for postmortem.