KHAMMAM: Following exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists at Toggudem in Chhattisgarh, which is just one kilometer from Telangana border on Saturday, police have sounded red alert along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. Further, as the Maoists have already given a call for observing bandh on February 5 against State and Central governments for implementing anti-people policies, detaining innocent tribal people and “killing Maoists in fake encounters,” the police have beefed up security in all the agency areas. Police are also conducting vehicle checks extensively.

With jut two days remaining for bandh, the Maoists too started resorting to violence in border areas. Wall posters and pamphlets have been pasted in a big way to make the bandh a success. Because of escalating confrontation between police and Maoists, tribals and others living in the border villages are in the grip of fear. Expecting that Maoists may cross the border and enter into Telangana in the next two days, CRPF grey hounds and special party police have been deployed along the border areas.

Spike in Maoist activities

Police officials are expressing concern over the way Maoist party activities have suddenly increased in Bhadrachalam agency area. A few days ago, Maoists had killed one tribal man and also burnt the vehicles of a sand contractor at Bhupathiraopet in Pinapaka mandal. Maoists also killed another tribal person in Cherla mandal branding him police informer.