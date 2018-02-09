HYDERABAD: After sheep, it is now the turn of buffaloes to be distributed by the state government.

The animal husbandry department, on the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, prepared a draft note for distribution of buffaloes to dairy farmers across the state. The buffaloes would be distributed to around 2.17 lakh milk cooperative societies.“We have prepared the draft note and are waiting for the CM’s nod for implementation of the scheme, which requires Rs 2,000 crore,” sources in the department disclosed on Thursday.

According to sources, 2.17 lakh milk producers of the cooperative dairies would be given one buffalo each at 50 per cent subsidy. The Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe members of the cooperative dairies would, however, be given 75 per cent subsidy. The buffaloes costing anywhere between Rs 60,000-90,000, will be brought from Haryana and Punjab.

The local variety of buffaloes give only four to five litres of milk everyday. But, the Haryana and Punjab varieties will give around 10 litres per day. This will help farmers to earn more through agri-allied sector. The main idea behind this scheme is to double the income of the farmers by 2020, an official in the department said.Despite allegations of recycling of sheep under sheep distribution programme, the state government claimed that the Kuruma caste people had 50 lakh sheep with them now. In a similar manner, the state government is now trying to empower dairy farmers financially. It may be recalled that Rao held a meeting with farmers five months back and hinted at distributing buffaloes to them.

Against the requirement of about one crore litres of milk every day, production in the state was very limited with Vijaya Dairy Telangana unable to meet the demand. The state was also getting supplies from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat every day to meet the demand.Milk production in the state is around 7 lakh litres per day by cooperative milk dairies now and it expected to increase to 10 lakh litres after distribution of buffaloes, sources said.