HYDERABAD: While Kerala topped the Health index report by NITI Aayog, Telangana has seen a 0.45 incremental change where its overall performance increased from 54.94 in the year 2014-15 to 55.39 in 2015-16. TS has been ranked no 12 among the states with little progress. According to the Healthy States - Progressive India report, data was dropped (in 2014-15)after there was a wide gap when both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were united, compared to the data after the states were divided.

There has been “limited improvement” observed in the State, declared the report. In its record of incremental performance from 2014-15 to 2015-16, it is among those states which are “least improved”. The incremental change recorded was a meagre 39.26 from 31.92 per cent.

While it has made notable progress in the proportion of institutional deliveries, it takes the longest for the state to transfer funds to the implementing agency. As per the report, Telangana is the slowest, where it takes an average of 287 days for funds from the State treasury to reach the implementing agency.

Telangana also has a high proportion of vacant specialist positions in district hospitals with 55 per cent unfilled. The state saw a decline in registration of births by 4 per cent.

Kerala healthiest, UP still ‘beemar’: Niti Aayog’s report on healthcare

New Delhi: Kerala has emerged as the best state in the country in terms of healthcare performance, reveals a latest Health Index report, jointly prepared by the World Bank and Niti Aayog. Kerala was followed by Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. While Uttar Pradesh has shown large improvement in healthcare outcome, it was still ranked at bottom of the Health Index report, placed behind Rajasthan and Bihar. “Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and UP showed the maximum gains in improvement of health outcomes from base (2014-15) to reference year (2015-16) in indicators such as neonatal mortality rate, under-five mortality rate, full immunization coverage, institutional deliveries, and People Living with HIV (PLHIV) on anti-retroviral therapy,” the report said.