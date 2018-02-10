HYDERABAD: Two Class X students were crushed to death under wheels of a speeding TSRTC city bus and their friend was hospitalised receiving serious injuries while the trio were triple riding on Kinetic Honda near NMDC building under Humayunagar police limits on Friday. The deceased were identified as Pavan Kumar, Madhu. All are aged 14-15 years and students of a private school. Humayunagar inspector NLN Raju said that the three students had attended tuition classes in the morning and were returning to Kishanbagh from Mehdipatnam. They didn’t have any valid documents.

“As the students reached the Foot-over-Bridge near NDMC, the rider of kinetic Honda tried to chase the RTC bus from left side. However, the rider lost his control over the moped. Meanwhile, the RTC bus hit the vehicle from the rear side,’’ Inspector said.In the mishap, Pavan Kumar who was pillion rider died on the spot. Madhu received serious injuries and collapsed in a pool of blood. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Another student was admitted in hospital and his health condition is stated to be critical.

According to police, the eyewitness said that the minor who is battling for life was riding the bike and that led him to escape receiving injuries. Madhu and Pavan Kumar were pillion riders and they were crushed to death after the vehicle skidded when bus hit the vehicle. Minutes after the mishap took place, the passersby informed to Call 108 medical emergency staff and police. Immediately, police visited the place and found Pavan Kumar dead. Based on registration number of vehicle, police located the address of their parents and informed.

The police registered a case. “We will investigate the case and will take action. The students are minors and riding without any valid documents. Based on probe reports, action will be initiated,’’ police said.

Meanwhile, the traffic on the stretch of Asifnagar-Masab Tank came to standstill for a few minutes.