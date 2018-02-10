NIZAMABAD : Joint Action Committee (TJAC) Chairman professor M Kodandaram on Friday questioned why Telangana MPs did not ask the Union government about state-related issues and people’s demands in parliament budget sessions. He said that if Telangana MPs had questioned the government on state-related issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have reacted in his speech. The TJAC chairman toured Nizamabad district on Friday and criticised Central and State government policies on several issues. He called out to students, farmers and factory workers to get ready to achieve their demands.

While addressing farmers at district collector’s office, Kodandaram demanded that the state government should immediately do justice to farmers by launching the procurement process for both crops, and announce MSP for crops according to farmers’ demand.

“Brokers are enjoying by procuring the crop with lowest rate in the market but farmers are unable to get back even the invested amount by selling the crop in the market’’ he observed. He addressed PDSU state level conference in Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium and urged the students to fight against corporate education system.