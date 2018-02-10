HYDERABAD: Two appeals have been filed before the Hyderabad High Court against an order of a single judge who directed the Andhra Pradesh government to appoint advocate P Trinadh Rao as special public prosecutor (SPP) to argue the victim’s case against the 13 Greyhounds personnel accused in the Vakapalli gangrape case. One appeal was filed by the AP government represented by principal secretaries to home and law departments and Visakhapatnam district collector, and another appeal by the 13 Greyhounds personnel.

On Friday, advocate T Pradyumna Kumar Reddy, appearing for the accused Greyhounds police, made a mention before the bench headed by ACJ Ramesh Ranganathan with a plea to hear their appeal along with the one filed by the AP government . The bench said that it would hear the appeals on Monday. The government, in its appeal, submitted that the victims have got the right to select one as SPP from the panel of advocates prepared by the state.

Contrary to it, the single judge had passed the order appointing a person who was suggested by the victims as SPP, it pointed out.Meanwhile, the victims made a representation to the authorities seeking to appoint SPP and assistant public prosecutor (APP) to prosecute their case before the trial court. When there was no response from the authorities, they moved the high court.