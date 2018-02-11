KARIMNAGAR : The heart of a youth from Chinnametpalli in Jagtial district who was declared brain dead, was transplanted on a patient at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad within two hours on Saturday. Mekala Naveen Kumar (17) met with an accident after an RTC bus hit him on February 8. After he was taken to the hospital, doctors had declared him brain dead.

As planned, the heart was removed from the youth and was taken in a special vehicle to Hyderabad within two hours through a green corridor created for the purpose. The heart was successfully transplanted on a 47-year-old patient. On the occasion, Apollo Hospitals Organisation chairman and Managing Director Pratap C Reddy appreciated the efforts of the medical team.