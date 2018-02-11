HYDERABAD: In a major setback to the Hyderabad city police, the Nampally Court has issued orders directing Punjagutta police to register a case against Detective Department Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP) Avinash Mohanty, assistant commissioner of police K N Vijay Kumar, sub-inspector Nayeem and eight others following a petition from advocate Sailesh Saxena alleging that he was falsely implicated in a case. It is learnt that the advocate has also filed a writ petition in the court stating that Punjagutta police had not registered the case despite the court order.

Speaking to Express, DCP Avinash Mohanty said “Sailesh Saxena, was earlier arrested in some cases and has also cheated the High Court earlier. We have strong evidences against him.” Meanwhile, a report has been submitted by the CCS police to the Punjagutta police regarding the directions given by the court. It is also learnt that the Punjagutta police are seeking legal opinion before registering a case against the IPS officer and others.Sailesh Saxena, an advocate, was earlier arrested by the central crime station police along with a TDP MLC Deepak Reddy for their alleged involvement in land grabbing cases.

After coming out on bail, Sailesh moved the court alleging that he was falsely implicated and requested the court to take action against the police officials and the witnesses. In his petition, Saliesh alleged that the police officials mentioned above; realtors R Srinivas and R Krishna Kumar; Managing Director of Vertex Corporate Venkata Raya Verma Vegesna; junior assistants J Srinivas and A Shekar; and private persons P Thirmal Reddy and Ali Mohammed were trying to take revenge on him with the political influence. “ACP KN Vijay Kumar demanded `50 lakh on the behest of DCP Avinash Mohanty to ensure that the witnesses (panchas) do not turn up in the court,” alleged Sailesh Saxena in his petition adding that he has CCTV footage of illegal acts by the police.

The court after examining the petition, on February 5, ordered the Punjagutta police to register a case against the DCP, ACP and others, under sections, 120 (B) - Criminal conspiracy, 166 Public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person, 167 Public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury, 195 - Giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment, 197 - issuing or signing false certificate, 200 - Using as true such declaration knowing it to be false, 211 - False charge of offence made with intent to injure, 219 - Public servant in judicial proceeding corruptly making report, etc., contrary to law, 384 - Punishment for extortion, 409 - Criminal breach of trust by public servant, 448 - Punishment for house-trespass, 452 - House-trespass after preparation for hurt and 506 - criminal intimidation.