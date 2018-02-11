KARIMNAGAR: Suspended ASI B Mohan Reddy Victims’ Association president M Mahender Reddy on Saturday alleged that the ASI had been trying to transfer the assets of victims to his benamis (conduits). “Even though, Mohan Reddy is in Warangal Central jail, he is still able to transfer the assets of victims to his conduits,” Mahender Reddy said. While addressing mediapersons here, Mahender Reddy said one of the victims, Dadi Sudhakar’s assets’ documents were transferred from his name to another person, Chintapalli Ramana Reddy on February 9. Ramana Reddy belonged Gangilapur in Siddipet district and Dadi Sudhakar belonged to Bommakal in Karimnagar district. Sudhakar complained with the ACB in Karimnagar on February 2, alleging that his land was transferred to Ramana Reddy with his consent.