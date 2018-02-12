HYDERABAD: After AIMPLB member Maulana Salman Nadvi said that “Babri Masjid should be shifted to settle the mandir-masjid dispute,” the Muslim personal law board on Sunday suspended him from its working committee.

Addressing media on the concluding day of 26th plenary of AIMPLB working committee in the city, committee member and Babri Masjid Action Committee convener Qasim Rasool Ilyas announced Nadvi’s suspension and severely criticised his meeting with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The Board declared Babri Masjid as an essential part of faith in Islam and said Muslims can never abdicate the Masjid nor exchange/gift the Masjid’s land. “Babri Masjid is, and shall remain a Masjid till eternity. By demolishing Babri Masjid, it never loses its identity as a masjid. We make it clear that the struggle for reconstruction of Babri Masjid still continues and the appeal in SC is being fought rigorously with the resources available at the disposal of the Board.

"With regard to the Ayodhya Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case, the country's topmost lawyers are appearing on behalf of the Muslims and we believe that Allah will make us successful in Supreme Court, " maintained the Board.

After Nadvi made his stand on Babri Masjid issue public on Friday, a heated argument triggered in the AIMPLB working committee meeting, with many members demanding action against him. At the Friday meet, a few Board members, namely QR Ilyas and Kamaal Farooqui had asserted that “strong action be taken against Maulana Nadvi as his suggestion is ‘unacceptable and ridiculous’. A committee comprising four Board members - president Maulana Mohd Rabey Hassani Nadvi, general secretaries Maulana Wali Rahmani and Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, and Jamiatul Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madni was formed to carry a probe and to recommend a suitable action against Nadvi. The matter was further discussed by about 500 delegates in a closed door meeting on Saturday at the plenary session.