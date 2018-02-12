NALGONDA: Firing indirect salvos at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family, Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram said power should not be confined to the hands of four people in the State.“The policies of the present regime in the State are aimed at providing benefits to contractors and elite class, rather than addressing the needs of commoners. Alternative politics is the only mantra to distribute the fruits of development to all sections of people. It’s the only way to realise dreams of TS martyrs. Hence, we have decided to fight for bringing in alternative politics in order to benefit all sections of people in the society,” he said.

Ahead of launching of a new political outfit, the TJAC chairman has begun holding interactive sessions with the members of his organisation and also intelligentsia, who had guided the statehood movement, district-wise, to explain about the motive behind his decision to take political avatar. As part of this exercise, the former professor on Sunday addressed Vidyavantula Vedika (Intellectuals Forum) meeting held in Nalgonda town. During the meeting, Kodandaram spoke at length on the need to float a new political outfit under the auspices of the TJAC in the State. “We have decided to take political plunge in order to bring in alternative politics in the State, whose aim should be welfare of all sections of people.

As the present day politics is power-centric and rulers are unable to come to the rescue of the needy, we strongly believe that alternative politics is the only solution to achieve real Telangana dream,” he said.

During the meeting organised to discuss about development works undertaken in the areas that fall under the erstwhile combined Nalgonda district in the past four years, Kodandaram said the TRS government in the State had failed to live up to the expectations of people. In order to cover up its failures, State government had begun curtailing freedom of expression in State, he alleged.

“The policies of TS government will only benefit a few corporate companies and contractors. For instance, State government is spending crores on irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram. Such projects are helpful only for contractors and also the rulers to loot public money. Instead of taking up such massive projects, government should have opted for construction of minor irrigation projects, which will lessen financial burden on exchequer and will also address irrigation needs of agricultural lands,” TJAC chairman said.