ADILABAD: The clashes between Adivasi and Lambada communities over reservation issue in Adilabad and Asifnagar districts has affected the real estate business in Agency areas as well as in towns like Utnoor. In agency areas, the real estate sector has been witnessing a steady fall ever since the clashes between the two communities have started. In Utnoor and Khanapurhad, the real estate business has fallen down to 60 per cent and in Asifabad district it has come down to 40 per cent.

According to officials, Lambadas are the ones who purchase lands and houses in the Agency areas. But fearing attacks from Adivasi community people, Lambadas are leaving the Agency areas and migrating to towns and district headquarters. Most of the Lambadas settled in Utnoor are shifting to Adilabad, Nirmal and Hyderabad to avoid any untoward incidents. “I wanted to sell my house located in Utnoor for`20 lakh even before the agitations had begun. But now, fearing clashes, no one is ready to pay more than `12 lakh,” said A Prakash, a local resident. In Utnoor due to the presence of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office many government employees have settled there and constructed houses and bought properties. But after clashes have erupted they were planning to shift to safer places.

Property registrations

During the 2017-18 financial year up to November, 2,079 registration were done in Asifabad and 1,125 were done in Khanapur sub registrar office. Whereas, during the 2016-17 financial year, 3,083 registrations were done in Asifabad and 1,736 were done in Khanapur sub registrar office. Similarly, in the 2015-16 financial year, 4,270 registrations were done in Asifabad and 2,347 registrations were done in Khanapur sub registrar office.