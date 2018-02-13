HYDERABAD: Telangana advocate-general D Prakash Reddy told the High Court on Monday that the circular issued by the director-general of police on January 3 for conducting Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey, a comprehensive exercise by the police to collect information from professional and repeat offenders across the state, “ceased to operate” and all the personnel concerned were instructed not to act any further on it.

In this regard, the AG placed a copy of the memo issued by the DGP before justice A V Sesha Sai who was dealing with two petitions filed by Abdul Hafeez of Kalwakurthy village in Nagarkurnool district and Chirrabona Badrinath Yadav of Hyderabad, urging the court to declare the survey as illegal, unconstitutional and violation of right to privacy. They alleged that the police were harassing them under the guise of survey. After hearing both sides, the judge ordered closure of the petitions and suggested to the petitioners to approach the court again if the police acted in violation of the guidelines.