HYDERABAD: As there was no power tariff hike for the year 2018-19 in the state, several other issues not-relating to tariff came up for discussion at the public hearing conducted by Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) here on Monday.

Several farmers organisation wanted compensation to the kin of those who died due to electrocution. They also demanded fair compensation for the high tension transmission lines that were laid in the farmers’ lands. Later, some organisations and persons tried to highlight the corruption in the energy department.

ERC would issue order on new tariff soon. It remains to be seen whether ERC accept the proposals of the Discoms.