HYDERABAD: Ridiculing the statement made by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat that RSS can go for war in three days before the Indian Army could prepare for it, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi challenged Bhagwat to stand on border with his cadre, “if he really believes in what he said.”

“How can anyone compare the cadre of a cultural organisation with army. There can be no comparison as our brave soldiers are sacrificing their lives for the country,” the AIMIM leader​ said, while addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday.Commenting on the recent terror attack on Army camp in Jammu, Owaisi said five out of seven killed in the terror attack were Muslims, including a woman. “Does this not show how patriotic Muslims are?

Why is the RSS remaining silent when five out of seven killed in Sunjwan attack were Kashmiri Muslims? They question Muslims’ love and loyalty for the country and call Indian Muslims as Pakistani,” he attacked. Finding fault with the Central government for the terrorist attack, the AIMIM chief said, “We have failed to learn lessons from similar attacks that occurred in various places across the country in the past.” Reacting to the statement made by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that talks should be held with Pakistan, Owaisi said, “BJP is sharing power with PDP in J&K and when their CM has raised this demand, the BJP should say what it thinks. PM should respond.”