HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the APNGO association president Ashok Babu to appear before the court to explain why action should not be initiated against him under the Contempt of Courts Act.The bench was dealing with the contempt case filed by Bhagyanagar Telangana NGO association, represented by Satyanarayana Goud complaining that AP Non-Gazetted Officers’ association has failed to implement the court order directing the latter, in whose custody the building is, to permit all the members including those belonging to Bhagyanagar association to utilise the facilities in the APNGO building at Gunfoundry in the city. While admitting the contempt case, the bench adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.