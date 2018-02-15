HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the concerned authorities of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have recruited the non-Hindus only after verification of all their certificates and other details, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday questioned the TTD how it could remove them now citing the service rule position which prohibits recruiting non-Hindus in any posts in TTD and its temples and institutions. The bench directed the TTD not to issue any final orders on the petitioners’ issue till next Wednesday.“When there was no mention in the employment notification that the non-Hindu candidates are ineligible for the posts how they could be removed from service now,” the bench told the TTD.