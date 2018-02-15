HYDERABAD: The High Court on Wednesday stayed construction of a vegetable market yard on Wakf land belonging to Kali Gumbad (black tomb) in Gajwel town in Siddipet district.Justice A V Sesha Sai was admitting a petition filed by Mohammed Muqtar from Gajwel challenging the action of the Telangana government and the state Wakf board in leasing out the land belonging to Muslim graveyard for construction of market yard. He directed the authorities that no construction shall be carried out in the subject land till further orders. While the counsel for Wakf Board brought to the notice of the court that some persons were trying to encroach the subject land and, with an intention to protect the land, the board decided to lease out the land.