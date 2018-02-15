HYDERABAD: Union Mines Minister Narender Singh Tomar, during his visit to Hyderabad on Wednesday, was silent on setting up of steel factory at Bayyaram in Khammam district, an assurance made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisations Act, 2014. This is after the fresh reminder by KT Rama Rao, Telangana minister for Mines and Geology, at the Mining Today-2018 conference that Tomar was inaugurating.

“We have identified mining as one of our key revenue generators. One of the commitments given by GoI in the AP reorganisation Act is the promise of exploration of an integrated steel plant in Khammam district. In the last three years, the state government has done its part. We have been in touch with ministry of steel, mines, NMDC and other stakeholders,” said Rama Rao.