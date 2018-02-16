HYDERABAD: BJP alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had pitted Adivasis and Lambadas against each other in order to divert their attention from his “failure to fulfil promises” made to STs during statehood movement.“Chief Minister KCR promised the moon to every section of electors not only during the statehood movement but also 2014 polls. After coming to power, he forgot his promises. For instance, he promised to provide Gram Panchayat status to each Girijan Thanda in the State. He also promised to increase reservation quota of STs from 6 pc to 10 pc in the new State. But, all his promises have remained unfulfilled,” BJP State unit chief K Laxman criticised.

The BJP leader was speaking during the 279th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, the spiritual leader of Banjara community, at the BJP state headquarters on Thursday. During the programme, attended by Union Minister of State for Home Hans Raj Gangaram Ahir, party leaders N Ramachandra Rao, BJP ST Morcha State president Bikkunath Naik and others, found fault with the KCR’s act of keeping the enhancement of ST reservations and Muslim reservation issue in the same Telangana Reservation Bill (Backward Class, SC & ST Reservation Bill 2017), passed few months ago by State Assembly.