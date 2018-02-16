HYDERABAD: Projects on river Krishna, atleast for the time being, would not be brought under the control of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), while the projects on Godavari would be brought under the control of Godavari River Management Board (GRMB). This is the understanding that has been reached at a meeting between the Telugu states TS and AP at the Ministry of Water Resources in Delhi on Thursday.

While sharing water and power on Godavari river, the MoWR suggested constitution of a new Tribunal, however the TS opposed the same. Telangana was represented by irrigation minister T Harish Rao.

Several issues were discussed in the meeting conducted by the MoWR in Delhi on Thursday. Telangana asserted that unless the allocation of the State is decided out of 811 tmcft jurisdiction cannot be extended. Secretary, MoWR, suggested that the jurisdiction can be extended with the existing working arrangement. However, Telangana opposed it and suggested that the Centre has to decide the equitable share of Telangana in the waters of river Krishna. TS stressed the difference between augmentation and utilisation of water and subsequent entitlement of shares in it.

Officials representing the State also informed that AP was not cooperating in the completion of modernisation works taken up in 2008 and the under utilisation of TS share of 15.9 tmcft remains unsolved even after four years perusal. Officials emphasised that KRMB has a duty to ensure the utilisation of its share under RDS too, even if it required getting part of Tungabhadra Board under its control.

Bajaj committee

The objective of the committee was to suggest a mechanism for making the KRMB discharge its functions as per provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 addressing the issues of preparation of manual on operating rules/procedures in respect of common projects located on river Krishna; and allocation of Godavari waters being transferred to Krishna basin in accordance with Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award, 1980. Telangana questioned as to why the Bajaj Committee was silent on the term of reference referred to it particularly with regard to sharing of 45 tmcft water in Godavari diversion. The Centre told that they will look into this aspect.

Meanwhile, both AP and TS were requested to furnish detailed project reports of all the projects in Krishna and Godavari basins for approval by KRMB and GRMB respectively. It also came to light during the meeting that the two States were not furnishing the water usage account under Minor Irrigation. Meanwhile, the GRMB suggested that both the States may be advised to come up with proposals for sharing of Godavari water/power on terms mutually agreed upon and then enter into an agreement. In the event that such an agreement could not be made, a tribunal may be appointed for sharing of Godavari water/power between Telangana and Andhra.