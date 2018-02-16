HYDERABAD: TDP supremo and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told his party cadres in Telangana that the Yellow party will play a crucial role in more than 60 Assembly segments in the State in the next Assembly polls. Stating that even though some leaders shifted loyalties in these segments, Naidu reportedly claimed that party cadre in these constituencies are intact. After a long gap, Naidu on Thursday conducted tele-conference with party leaders from Amaravati. According to sources, the TDP boss said that after next Assembly polls no single party might get the required number of seats to form government. Hence, TDP’s support will be crucial to any party.