SIDDIPET: Protests by farmers demanding compensation for land acquired under various irrigation projects are spreading throughout Siddipet. Since last five days, farmers at Bailampur village in Mulugu mandal are demanding rehabilitation under Konda Pochamma reservoir, and on Thursday Singaram villagers stalled canal excavation work for the same project and sent back the contractor. The protest has also reached Mamidyala village under Konda Pochamma reservoir and also to Singaram village in Kondapak mandal under Mallanna Sagar Reservoir.

However, when farmers from Mamidyala went to stall the work on the outskirts, they were sent back by police. Villagers also stalled the works in the village and even tried to stall the works on outskirts of the village, but were sent back by police. Cops told the villagers that work was being held on Pamulaparthi village outskirts and they should not try to stall it. If they want to stall the work, they could do so in their own village, the police reportedly said.

Villagers also stalled work at Lingaram village under Mallanna Sagar reservoir. S Naveen Reddy, a villager, said: “Officials have paid compensation for our agriculture land, but did not provide compensation for houses, borewells, trees.” Responding to the allegations, Gajwel RDO G Vijayender Reddy said: “Measures have been taken to allot house sites to Bailampur villagers in Tuniki Bollaram and layout work has also been completed.”